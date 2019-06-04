Letter to BS: The over-critical attitude hardly appeals the larger masses

For critics who had a hard time believing the exit polls and now the outcome, the reflects public cheer/empathy towards a down-to-earth regime that prioritises the accomplishment of basics, stays connected with the masses on a regular basis and values the need for national security. It is important, especially for the “intellects”, to be cognizant of the ground reality as voter attitudes in the present era are highly dynamic, difficult to speculate and increasingly governed by recent present events. Political strategy driven by a persistent non-constructive culture, backed by weak leadership and counting on derogation of peers, not only disrespects the public but also fails to promise stability. The over-critical attitude hardly appeals the larger masses.

Attitude as well as aptitude hold the key to accomplishing initiatives in the true spirit. At the end of the day, an open-door style of governance and result-orientedness are the factors that matter. It is time that political entities comprehend the rising expectations of the middle class and collaborate to fulfill the growth objectives. A transparent, modest and conducive style of leadership, which respects the aspirations of the economically weaker sections and the middle class and aims to resolve chronic problems compassionately is able to differentiate itself from the rest. A federal structure with a multi-party system requires that tall leaders make conscious efforts to set high benchmarks of governance instead of being part of the problem and expending time and effort in putdowns and comebacks. Vested interests, false propaganda and opportunistic alliances ought to take a back seat, if a government were to promote initiatives and gain people's confidence.

Girish Lalwani, New Delhi



