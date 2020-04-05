Letter to BS: The poor has to bear the brunt of any tragic situation

This refers to "Cities locked out for corona, lean harvest hardly a saviour” (April 3). The story reflects the plight of the rural population in our country. While everyone in the cities is busy discussing how difficult it is to be confined at one’s place during lockdown, little time is spent on discussing the problems being faced by villagers. These are difficult times and as has been the case all along, the poorer sections of the society have to bear the brunt of any tragic situation. I would like to congratulate you for bringing the hardships faced by people residing in rural areas to the fore. Hopefully, it would invigorate a thoughtful discussion on the issue.

Around 50 per cent of our population is engaged in agriculture and allied activities, contributing just 15 per cent to the GDP. Disguised employment has been a major factor for the low productivity seen in the agriculture sector.

Sanjeev Kr Singh Jabaplur



