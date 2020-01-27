Letter to BS: The poor 'locust' has come handy for BJP in Rajasthan

JUST IN
Letter to BS: Are we heading towards achche din or a poor show?
This refers to “Locust attacks have links with climate change” by Sunita Narain (January 27). If this is read by our political leaders from different regions, it might nudge them to take some proactive measures to bring down the losses for the poor farmers in Rajasthan and Gujarat. However, the poor “locust” has come handy for the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan. A BJP MLA, Bihari Lal Nokha, entered the state Assembly carrying a basket of locust — a unique way of protesting and drawing the attention of the Congress government there. Hence, locusts have turned into a fodder for the political slugfest between the two sides. There is a good chance that the BJP would take it to the next level and claim that it is a conspiracy to tarnish its image.

N Nagarajan , Secunderabad

