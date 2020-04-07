Letter to BS: The team of 'Family' must be applauded for covid-19 awareness

When art, idea and technology meet, the result is a masterpi­ece, a class of its own. And that is what one can see in the beautiful short film Family virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey which stars the superstars of our Indian film industry — Amitabh Ba­ch­chan, Ra­ji­ni­ka­nth, Chiranjeevi, Ma­mooty, Mo­hanlal, and othe­rs from the younger brigade like Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Ka­poor, Alia bhatt and more from different regional film industries. The most brilliant feature of this film, created to spread awareness about and to help the film industry workers is that it has been shot in the home’s of the stars and nobody had to step out.



This initiative proves that information told cleverly through entertainment is so­mething that can touch ev­eryone’s heart — the old and the young, the rich and the poor, the literate and the layman.

The film, which talks about the importance of staying indoors as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, has got an overwhelming response. At the end of the short film, Amitabh Bachchan calls the Indian film industry a “fa­mily” and says that the film fraternity would make donations to daily wage workers of the film industry, who are most affected by the coronavirus-led The film legend has also tweeted: “We are one and we shall overcome!”

The entire team and its sponsors must be applauded for this masterpiece.

M Pradyu Kannur

