Letter to BS: The way Mohan Bhagwat has opened up ideology looks sincere

This refers to “Beyond RSS charm offensive” (September 19). Whether out of compulsion or conviction, the way Mohan Bhagwat, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, has opened up about its perceived ideology and practices looks sincere. It is possible that he has realised the diminishing returns from anti-minority activities of its outfits, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and the overzealous utterances of some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) followers. His declaration that those who ask Muslims to leave India do not understand Hindutva is significant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Sangh’s last hope to make the dream of Hindutva forces ruling India and its states but by some accounts his popularity is declining even as the general elections are due soon. One of the reasons for this is the rise of anti-Muslim activities. This is a situation the RSS can ill afford. The fact is that many Hindu voters who had voted for the party are getting disillusioned by their moving away from “sabka visas, sabka saath” promise.

It is this scenario that might have compelled the RSS to change tack. But people will judge its policy direction by its actions. If the RSS acts on what it has declared, it will help the BJP become the most popular party in India the way Congress was during Jawaharlal Nehru’s time.

Y G Chouksey Pune

