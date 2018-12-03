Letter to BS: The world may not be ready for genetically modified humans

This refers to “Playing God?” (November 30). Einstein pointed to a God who “plays dice with the world” and modern day bio-scientists, at least some, believe they can play dice with humans. Forty years after the first ‘test-tube baby’ and if reports from China are credible, it seems we are close to editing out all of our genetic imperfections — and are on the horizon.

Genome sequencing, though welcome as a potential new tool against diseases, has a flip side. It has the potential to bring parts of humanity under control of others and some governments are alleged to be looking at breeding superior races like the Nazis once tried to do. Researchers and private companies are working to isolate genes in order to use them in tests for gene-related illnesses and in emerging gene therapies. Many countries have no legislation on genetic modification in human reproduction, but the few that have, all have banned it. It is for our leaders, scientists and legal experts to plan how India should be part of this revolution with its wide gene diversity.

H N Ramakrishna, Bengaluru

