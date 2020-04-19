Letter to BS: The year 2020 is a write-off for govt, businesses, people

Everyone assumes that things are going to be normal after May 3. But it’s not going to be the case. The lockdowns, containment zones, social distancing, etc, are just an effort to ensure that the virus does not overwhelm the medical system. The year 2020 is a write-off for governments, corporates, educational institutions, non-essential businesses and many individuals. We need to create a minimum labour plan for the bare essentials.

T R Ramaswami Mumbai

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House,

4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and

telephone number