Letter to BS: There should be a thorough probe into CCD founder's death

Apropos "CCD founder missing, massive search on (July 31)", before one could finish reading the news about missing V G Siddhartha, owner of coffee shop chain Cafe Coffee Day, the news that his body had been found on the shores of Netravati river has come as a big shock. The investigation agencies should look his death from all angles including the recent Karnataka horse trading exercise wherein some half a dozen rebels were kept in a hotel, all expenses paid by some unknown entity far away from the scene. After all, the deceased happens to be the son-in-law of a former chief minister of Karnataka who switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017.
N Nagarajan, Secunderabad
