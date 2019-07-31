JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Blaming I-T dept for Siddhartha's unfortunate fate is wrong
Business Standard

Letter to BS: There should be a thorough probe into CCD founder's death

The news that his body had been found on the shores of Netravati river has come as a big shock

Business Standard 

V G Siddhartha
V G Siddhartha

Apropos "CCD founder missing, massive search on (July 31)", before one could finish reading the news about missing V G Siddhartha, owner of coffee shop chain Cafe Coffee Day, the news that his body had been found on the shores of Netravati river has come as a big shock. The investigation agencies should look his death from all angles including the recent Karnataka horse trading exercise wherein some half a dozen rebels were kept in a hotel, all expenses paid by some unknown entity far away from the scene. After all, the deceased happens to be the son-in-law of a former chief minister of Karnataka who switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017.

N Nagarajan, Secunderabad

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Wed, July 31 2019. 22:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU