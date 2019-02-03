Letter to BS: Time to improve the fiscal architecture of Indian economy

-
ALSO READ
April-October fiscal deficit breaches full-year target at Rs 6.24 trillion
Centre's fiscal deficit exceeds budget target by 15% in 1st 8 mths of FY19
India's fiscal deficit reaches at 86.5% of FY19 budget target in April-July
RBI deputy governor B P Kanungo slams states for fiscal indiscipline
Capital spending may be cut to prevent breach of fiscal deficit targets
-
This refers to the article “Time to improve the fiscal architecture” (February 1). The three suggestions by A Prasanna relating to the creation of a Fiscal Council, the adoption of a ‘deficit neutral’ rule by the government and advance annual ceiling for market borrowing make sense in the context of the government’s search for external remedies for internal debilities.
The government’s efforts to camouflage fiscal deficit using surreptitious methods like deferring payments due and pressurising government-owned bodies to divert funds or pay extra or advance dividends have invited adverse observations by analysts. There is one school of thought that considers explaining a higher deficit with more prudent and transparent accounting system a better and desirable alternative than the present tightrope walking that brings embarrassment to several organisations.
The long-term solution lies in mapping the nation’s unaccounted for wealth and considering a realistic taxation policy that covers high income groups and agricultural income.
M G Warrier Mumbai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU