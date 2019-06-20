Letter to BS: Tracing the evolution of grounded Jet Airways succinctly

This refers to “Jet Airways: Exit is best” (June 20) by Naushad Forbes. It traced the evolution of succinctly. When was on its deathbed, the industry was shaken up impacting a host of entities — banks, employees and the general public. As the dust settles and most of the employees are getting absorbed in the other expanding their operations, the human angle of the misery gets mitigated. With increased capacity, the that had spiralled is also expected to come down bringing relief to the general public.

Taking cue from what has unravelled in the case, can a case be made for to be unwound if it continues to make operating losses? For long has been bleeding for a host of reasons. Why should the payers continue to subsidise this albatross? This will also send out a message of perform or perish to laggard state-controlled institutions.

KV Premraj, Mumbai

