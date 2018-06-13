Letter to BS: Trump-Kim summit marks a turning point in US-N Korea ties

JUST IN
The Trump-Kim summit in Singapore was certainly history in the making. For sure, it marked a turning point in US-North Korean ties. Given their aggressive postures accentuated by bitter mutual recriminations, we were astonished to see US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un standing together, smiling, shaking hands, walking together, patting each other, displaying the right chemistry and sharing spotlight.

Both the leaders, otherwise given to displays of temperament and perceived as “men of war”, overcame “old prejudices” to sit across the table and conduct negotiations and herald a new era of peace. Kim Jong-un, nicknamed a “little rocket man” prepared the ground for the summit by his two gestures, viz release of three US hostages and destruction of a major nuclear facility.

That the summit happened was a recognition of the continuing relevance of international diplomacy for normalisation of international relations.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

