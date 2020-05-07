Letter to BS: Turncoats will remain a permanent feature of our democracy

This refers to the Chinese Whispers item “Ripe for the picking” (May 6). In politics, leaders can leave any party and join any other. The BJP claims to be the biggest party in the world. Then why does it want leaders from other parties? Surprisingly in most cases, the leaders happen to shift loyalty to the very party, which they have been hitting out at all along.

It needs to be noted that turncoats would have been appreciated had they first resigned from the party to register their differences with the leadership. If the party leadership had not lent an ear to them, then they would have had the right or option to do what is best for them politically. For them, the party ideology or heritage does not count much. That is why they have no qualms about jumping ship and looking for greener pastures if the situation demands. The Ayarams and Gayarams will, therefore, remain permanent feature of our democracy.



Tarsem Singh Hoshiarpuri



