Letter to BS: Undue haste in making Covid-19 vaccine will be risky

It will be an honour for us if India becomes the first country to come out with a vaccine against Covid-19. But as a young citizen, I think the deadline that the Indian Council of Medical Research has declared is unrealistic. If the deadline declaration is only due to political and public pressure, it’s a big concern for everyone. From my readings I found that under normal circumstances, vaccine trials require a certain period — mostly the time is in years.

Often, there are unexpected effects of a vaccine that are visible years after administration and also no one can guarantee the durability of a new vaccine. That being the case, any undue haste in the production of a Covid-19 vaccine may not only increase the risk of side-effects but also pose a threat to life.

M Raghuraman Mumbai



