Letter to BS: Unemployment, poverty, rape issues are crying for attention

President Ram Nath Kovind, while highlighting the various achievements of the National Democratic Alliance government when he was addressing a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament, hailed the efforts to build a new India and touched upon issues like surgical strikes, the Rafale deal, Swachh Bharat, the Triple Talaq Bill, Citizenship Amendment Bill. These might be great achievements for the government but I want to ask what it has achieved with regard to core issues such as unemployment, poverty, rape, and a rapidly declining economy. These are the issues crying for attention.

Mohd Faheem Mumbai

