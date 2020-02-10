Letter to BS: Unfair to discriminate between govt and LIC pensioners

Successive governments at the Centre have been non-responsive towards the demands of the pensioners of financial institutions, in particular, public sector banks and the likes of and GIC. True, the financial position of banks has worsened over the last few years but that is because of political interference, wilful default by big borrowers and a small group of corrupt officials. But this should not become the reason to deny pensioners full dearness relief and upgrade to their The quantum of fund of banks and other institutions, built over the years, is sound to meet all the past, present and future liabilities. Moreover, the rules/regulations also provide for requisite augmentation of pension funds.

The central government employees and pensioners, right since 1982, have ensured that the government respects and adheres to the Articles 14 (Right to equality) and 21 (Right to live in dignity) of the Constitution. They have obtained revised pension and arrears since pay revisions on January1, 1996, 2006 and 2016, although, on a few occasions, they have had to knock on the doors of the Central Administrative Tribunal and the Supreme Court of India. They were fortunate enough to get the courts' judgment in their favour in two-three years. However, the pensioners have been fighting their cases for over 20 years. It is unfair on part of the Centre to discriminate between the central government and public sector financial institution pensioners. The government, which proclaims "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas", should do justice at the earliest.

Ramanath Nakhate, Mumbai

