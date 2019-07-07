Letter to BS: Union Budget 2019 did not offer too many tax sops

-
-
This year’s Union Budget did not offer too many tax sops and instead focused on the need of the hour for the common man on construction of houses, electrification and the likes. Raising the threshold limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh paved way for many lower income salary earners. Start-ups were given a lot of incentives and this was in a way to ease the unemployment problem. Corporate bodies rejoiced over a 5 per cent tax rate concession of 25 per cent instead of 30 per cent for a turnover of up to Rs 400 crore. Housing loan interest also saw a boost with an additional Rs 1.5 lakh to stimulate real-estate sector. Overall, the Budget has given every sector a piece of the cake.
Ashok Jayaram, Bengaluru
