Letter to BS: Unnecessary for Kharge to oppose CBI director's appointment

Letter to BS: Govt must stop interfering with the affairs of PSBs
Experience is gained only after taking up a job. Moreover, the selection panel included the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has shot off a dissenting note against the appointment of Rishi Kumar Shukla as ‘the’ not needed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director. The reason for his opposition is that Shukla does not have enough experience in handling corruption cases. Experience is gained only after taking up a job. Moreover, the selection panel included the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. It is the writ of the Chief Justice or his representative that runs large in the appointment or removal of a CBI director. It goes without saying that the Prime Minister and the Opposition party leader, who also form the part of the panel as members, do not see eye to eye on any issue. ‘The’ not needed politics has plunged to such a low level that the Opposition leader is hell-bent on opposing anything that the Prime Minister proposes or favours.

K V Seetharamaiah Hassan

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 23:35 IST

