Letter to BS: Unnecessary for Kharge to oppose CBI director's appointment

leader has shot off a dissenting note against the appointment of as ‘the’ not needed (CBI) director. The reason for his opposition is that Shukla does not have enough experience in handling corruption cases. Experience is gained only after taking up a job. Moreover, the selection panel included the It is the writ of the Chief Justice or his representative that runs large in the appointment or removal of a CBI director. It goes without saying that the and the Opposition party leader, who also form the part of the panel as members, do not see eye to eye on any issue. ‘The’ not needed politics has plunged to such a low level that the Opposition leader is hell-bent on opposing anything that the proposes or favours.

