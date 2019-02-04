Letter to BS: Unnecessary for Kharge to oppose CBI director's appointment

-
ALSO READ
What makes CJI-designate Ranjan Gogoi a rebel with a cause
Reforms possible from within
Rakesh Asthana's plea seeking quashing of FIR dismissed: Top developments
Natwar Singh, Ranjan Gogoi, Amitabh Kant remember the days at St Stephen's
In pictures: New CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla takes charge
-
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has shot off a dissenting note against the appointment of Rishi Kumar Shukla as ‘the’ not needed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director. The reason for his opposition is that Shukla does not have enough experience in handling corruption cases. Experience is gained only after taking up a job. Moreover, the selection panel included the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. It is the writ of the Chief Justice or his representative that runs large in the appointment or removal of a CBI director. It goes without saying that the Prime Minister and the Opposition party leader, who also form the part of the panel as members, do not see eye to eye on any issue. ‘The’ not needed politics has plunged to such a low level that the Opposition leader is hell-bent on opposing anything that the Prime Minister proposes or favours.
K V Seetharamaiah Hassan
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU