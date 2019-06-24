Letter to BS: US report on 'religious freedom' is 'dadagiri' against us

It’s an irony that the Modi government’s return to power with the aam aadmi’s overwhelming support almost coincided with the timing of the release of US State Department’s 2018 Report on International Religious Freedom which accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers for hate speech. It also criticised the government for reportedly protecting cow vigilante groups. One wonders that before taking a look at other countries, why doesn’t the US ensure equal rights for the black and poor in its own country?



Why the whites still consider themselves a supreme race and shoot to kill Indian and their other citizens? Naturally, the ruling BJP has termed the report as being biased against the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but even its own response reeks of doublespeak. One has to agree that the BJP has a habit of cherry picking international reports. Whenever there is a favourable report from any of the country, media or world organisation, immediately electronic and print media advertise it as an achievement of Modi but when there is an adverse remark from any of such organization, it becomes “clear bias”. True, the US report on “religious freedom” is “dadagiri” against us and is a direct attack on our internal matters. But that is as true as PM Modi’s Kerala election speech where he passed that “where the minority is in the majority” remark.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad



