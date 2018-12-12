Letter to BS: Voters left with very few viable electoral options

This refers to the articles on the election verdict in Hindi heartland states. While anti-incumbency, routine or overdue, is a defining feature of a democracy, hopefully, this election verdict has sufficiently demonstrated to those in power, the diminishing utility of ultra-right fanaticism that has overpowered all sane perspectives over the past few years. Although the Indian voter has time and again humbled seemingly invincible leaders as well as narratives, a truly progressive electoral alternative remains elusive. Thinking beyond extraneous political logjam, even if a voter comprehends the deep systematic issues facing the Indian government and reforms needed in virtually all its domains, he is left with very few viable electoral options.



This has to do with the phenomenon of a “wasted vote” and the resultant oligarchy of established political parties. Perhaps, the “first past the post” voting system has outlived its utility for India and is a major factor that keeps Indian democracy from transcending short-term confrontational politics and transitioning to cooperative politics of nation-building.



Atul Sisodia Delhi

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number