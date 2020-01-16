Letter to BS: Want to be a good teacher, don't take students for granted

This refers to “Learning from the classroom” (January 16). Over the years, government schools in most states have enhanced their status by infrastructure development and an increase in enrolments. However, most of them are lagging behind in terms of the quality of Since the students in government schools come from different social strata, they face many learning problems. Their upliftment in academics is a difficult task. Teachers in government schools must take teaching as a mission. They must not take the students for granted. Children at every level must acquire certain skills and it is the responsibility of the teachers to help develop such skills.

With regard to primary school education, many areas need radical changes. A wrong approach to early stage learning has led to defects in primary Students must learn certain basic skills from their teachers. Learning by doing, the play-way method, learning through music and dance and so on are some aspects of early stage learning. Instead of “covering” the syllabus, teachers must focus on “uncovering” facts. A kid’s mind cannot and should not be filled with a lot of information.

The fundamentals must be clearly understood before students move on to more serious things. What is the use of teaching literature to kids if they don’t know the alphabets? In short, teachers in government schools must realise that imparting quality to children must become a matter of priority. Venu G S Kollam

