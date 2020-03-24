Letter to BS: We have to fight coronavirus on individual, collective levels

It is a very serious matter that cases are rising day by day. The central as well as the state governments are taking every possible step to control the virus. As many as 19 states are under complete or partial lockdown, while curfew has been imposed by the Maharashtra and Punjab governments. Still people do not seem to be serious. It’s a time to take lessons from China and Italy and stay at home. It is the responsibility of every individual to follow the instructions by the administration. We have to fight the virus on an individual and also collective levels. Violation of the instructions of the governments may aggravate the crisis leading to dangerous consequences.

A M Qasmi Navi Mumbai





can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number