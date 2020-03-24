Letter to BS: We have to fight coronavirus on individual, collective levels

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus: What Italy's complete lockdown means for its 60 million people
'End of coronavirus pandemic is near', says Nobel laureate Michael Levitt
Odisha CM donates three-month salary to help coronavirus-affected people
Coronavirus outbreak: Sebi eases compliance requirements for brokers, MFs
Coronavirus: India in lockdown mode; no trains or metros to run till Mar 31
-
It is a very serious matter that coronavirus cases are rising day by day. The central as well as the state governments are taking every possible step to control the virus. As many as 19 states are under complete or partial lockdown, while curfew has been imposed by the Maharashtra and Punjab governments. Still people do not seem to be serious. It’s a time to take lessons from China and Italy and stay at home. It is the responsibility of every individual to follow the instructions by the administration. We have to fight the virus on an individual and also collective levels. Violation of the instructions of the governments may aggravate the crisis leading to dangerous consequences.
A M Qasmi Navi Mumbai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU