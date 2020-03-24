JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Politics in time of pandemic: Gehlot smells a rat after EC defers RS polls
Business Standard

Letter to BS: We have to fight coronavirus on individual, collective levels

It's a time to take lessons from China and Italy and stay at home

Business Standard 

coronavirus
An official measures the temperature of a visitor using an infrared thermometer at the entrance of a bank, following the outbreak of coronavirus in Srinagar. Photo: PTI

It is a very serious matter that coronavirus cases are rising day by day. The central as well as the state governments are taking every possible step to control the virus. As many as 19 states are under complete or partial lockdown, while curfew has been imposed by the Maharashtra and Punjab governments. Still people do not seem to be serious. It’s a time to take lessons from China and Italy and stay at home. It is the responsibility of every individual to follow the instructions by the administration. We have to fight the virus on an individual and also collective levels. Violation of the instructions of the governments may aggravate the crisis leading to dangerous consequences.

A M Qasmi Navi Mumbai

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Tue, March 24 2020. 22:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU