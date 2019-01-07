Letter to BS: West Bengal govt denies permission to BJP's 'rath yatra'

The government is denying permission to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s proposed rath yatra in all the 42 parliamentary constituencies as it may lead to law and order problems. The has gauged the agenda of the organisers of the yatra and has rightly refused permission for the same. One only hopes that the Supreme Court will also appreciate the concerns of the state government and deny permission for the rath yatra. The government has failed to deliver on its promises to the masses and this is a last-ditch effort by the RSS- combine to woo people by playing the Ayodhya card yet again.

Shalini Gerald, Chennai

