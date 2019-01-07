Letter to BS: West Bengal govt denies permission to BJP's 'rath yatra'

-
ALSO READ
Long haul for BJP in West Bengal: Hindutva can't ensure saffron surge
Letter to BS: Why none of our leaders come up with Rozi Roti Yatra yet?
Letter to BS: Congress is playing second fiddle to BJP on Sabarimala issue
Letter to BS: Will bring private member's Bill for Ram temple, says BJP MP
Letter to BS: Vote for BJP = Vote for Ram temple -- That is Sangh's plan!
-
The West Bengal government is denying permission to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s proposed rath yatra in all the 42 parliamentary constituencies as it may lead to law and order problems. The Calcutta High Court has gauged the agenda of the organisers of the yatra and has rightly refused permission for the same. One only hopes that the Supreme Court will also appreciate the concerns of the state government and deny permission for the rath yatra. The government has failed to deliver on its promises to the masses and this is a last-ditch effort by the RSS-BJP combine to woo people by playing the Ayodhya card yet again.
Shalini Gerald, Chennai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU