Letter to BS: What else could explain Ashutosh sudden exit from AAP?

Apropos “ leader resigns from party, cites ‘very very personal reason’” (August 15), the reported resignation of leader from the party citing personal reasons just can’t be taken at face value. There must be something more than what meets the eye. One may have to read between the lines. His highly philosophical parting remarks — “Every journey has an end. My association with AAP, which was beautiful/revolutionary, has also an end” — shows his pain and anguish. What else could explain his sudden exit from this party? His decision to quit may not be an overnight development. Will he return to his first love — the Fourth Estate — after having realised the folly of joining the party led by

It may be significant to recall that the basic foundation of this people-centric party was high moral values, honesty, purity in public life and a relentless fight for justice. Have all his anxiety, keenness and high hopes been belied in the wake of a not so happy state of affairs in the party these days? Does his quitting the prove the popular saying “all that glitters is not gold”?

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula