Letter to BS: Why did Chidambaram play hide and seek with agencies?

If Chidambaram believes that the charges framed against him are not true, then there is no need to be worried

New Delhi: CBI officials bring Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram to produce him at the CBI court in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 22, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
This refers to “Chidambaram arrested” (August 22). The country witnessed a political drama amidst the chase and ultimately the arrest of former union minister P Chidambaram (pictured). With the live telecast of the Chidambaram saga across media channels, the nation was oblivious to everything else happening all around. The charges of irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to the INX Group amounting to corruption and money laundering as alleged by the government agencies are grave and if proven in the impending Supreme Court hearing will amount to a major setback for the Congress party.

Why did Chidambaram have to play hide and seek with the nodal agencies? Mysterious surfacing at the Congress headquarters after 24 hours of “disappearance”, addressing a press conference and later the tussle to arrest the minister — was that even required? Rather than adding spice to the story, all this could have been handled more maturely. If Chidambaram believes that the charges framed against him are not true, then there is no need to be worried. Later, if this belief is upheld by the Supreme Court, he can victoriously claim to have been the target of a political vendetta. For now, patience is the only option.

Ankita Kalia, Chandigarh

First Published: Thu, August 22 2019. 20:46 IST

