Letter to BS: Why not ban trans fats totally in India?

I read Surinder Sud’s article “Making India trans fat-free” (June 5) with great interest. A key question that can be asked is why not ban trans fats totally? The halfhearted approach to contain the trans fats in the organised food processing sector is not going to be enough. I agree with the article that a massive awareness campaign is needed against trans fats. Also, the manufacturing of trans fats in the organised sector should be banned. If the import of made from cow milk in the US is allowed, the prices of can be sharply reduced, and that can be used by the street vendors whose food is consumed by the low and middle-income people. The implicit ban on the milk and milk products from the US, which is a milk surplus country, needs to be disclosed and the ban lifted.

Chandrashekhar G Ranade

Washington DC