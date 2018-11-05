Letter to BS: Will bring private member's Bill for Ram temple, says BJP MP

After the Supreme Court postponed the date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute till January, Rajya Sabha member and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Rakesh Sinha has expressed his desire to move a private member’s Bill in Parliament seeking the construction of a Ram temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya. While he has asked if some among the Opposition leaders will support this Bill, one may question what he wants to achieve. After all, those in the Opposition have already reposed their faith in the court’s decision. As a matter of fact, the onus to build a Ram temple is on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the party had included it in its manifesto for the 2014 Parliamentary elections. What then is the point in bringing a private member’s Bill?



The government has failed to deliver on its promises to the masses and this is a last-ditch effort by the RSS-BJP combine to woo people by playing the Ayodhya card yet again.

S K Khosla, Chandigarh



