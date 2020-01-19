Letter to BS: Will Modi's magic work in Delhi Assembly elections?

This refers to "BJP releases first list of 57 candidates for Delhi polls" (January 18). Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the party would not project any name as chief ministerial candidate but would fight elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, it is surprising that Modiji’s name does not figure in the first list. One hopes that Modi’s name finds a place in second list so that his name and face get the party votes in the Assembly polls.



N Nagarajan Secunderabad

