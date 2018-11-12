Letter to BS: World leaders, royals mark 100th anniversary of Armistice Day

The 100th-anniversary visuals of the Day in were a reminder of the constant quest for peace among warring humans who are split into nations. In both the World Wars, was the enemy pitted against a group of nations.

Angela Merkel, representing the vanquished nation, nevertheless walked the solemn paces to the venue as the other world leaders in a gesture of universal peace and brotherhood. Strange that US President Donald Trump, the leader of the free world, skipped the short walk. Ceremonies like these carry a certain significance and leaders need to keep this in mind.



R Narayanan, Navi Mumbai



can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number