Letter to BS: World leaders, royals mark 100th anniversary of Armistice Day
Business Standard

Letter to BS: World leaders, royals mark 100th anniversary of Armistice Day

Strange that US President Donald Trump, the leader of the free world, skipped the short walk

Business Standard 

World War I
Photo: AFP twitter

The 100th-anniversary visuals of the Armistice Day in Paris were a reminder of the constant quest for peace among warring humans who are split into nations. In both the World Wars, Germany was the enemy pitted against a group of nations.

Angela Merkel, representing the vanquished nation, nevertheless walked the solemn paces to the venue as the other world leaders in a gesture of universal peace and brotherhood. Strange that US President Donald Trump, the leader of the free world, skipped the short walk. Ceremonies like these carry a certain significance and leaders need to keep this in mind.

R Narayanan, Navi Mumbai


First Published: Mon, November 12 2018. 21:42 IST

