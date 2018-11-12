Letter to BS: World leaders, royals mark 100th anniversary of Armistice Day

-
ALSO READ
'You are blind like us': WWI's dead have a message for us about trade wars
Is Trump killing the liberal world order?
World Environment Day 2018: There's plastic in air, water and even beer!
Towards plastic-free world: All the steps taken this World Environment Day
Modi invites Donald Trump to be chief guest for Republic Day 2019: Report
-
The 100th-anniversary visuals of the Armistice Day in Paris were a reminder of the constant quest for peace among warring humans who are split into nations. In both the World Wars, Germany was the enemy pitted against a group of nations.
Angela Merkel, representing the vanquished nation, nevertheless walked the solemn paces to the venue as the other world leaders in a gesture of universal peace and brotherhood. Strange that US President Donald Trump, the leader of the free world, skipped the short walk. Ceremonies like these carry a certain significance and leaders need to keep this in mind.
R Narayanan, Navi Mumbai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU