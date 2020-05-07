Letter to BS: Yediyurappa govt must give relief to flower growers also

Apropos “Karnataka goes all out to hold onto migrants” (May 7), which talks about a ~1,610 crore mega package, claimed to be the biggest an­nounced by any state so far. Flower cultivation being a seasonal thing, many anthurium cultivators — who adopt polyhouse farming — will be deprived of any relief under the pa­ckage as the crop column in the re­cord of RTC (rights, tenancy and cro­ps) gets updated only once a year. The flower growers usually do not bother much about the RTC too. This exotic flower has its importance mainly in the overseas markets that have all but disappeared. The B S Yediyurappa government must also identify such areas for relief.



Rajiv N Magal Hassan

