Letter to BS: Yogi Adityanath must quit over 100 killings by 'gau-rakshaks'

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: Respect for dissent is an important pillar of democracy
Letter to BS: Keep farm loan waivers out of poll promise, says Rajan
Letter to BS: Why HAL was not picked as offset partner in Rafale deal?
Letter to BS: Govt must accept its failure to control economic problems
Letter to BS: Diluting capital adequacy norms in banks imprudent
-
I salute Nitin Desai for his article “Faith and tolerance” (December 24). It is alarming to note that over the past five years 80-100 killings have been perpetrated by gau-rakshaks often associated with a fraternal organisation of the ruling party. It is a fact, as quoted by the author from the letter issued by him and his retired civil service colleagues demanding the resignation of the chief minister of the most populous state of India, following the killing of a police officer by gau-rakshaks. No doubt, “we are a constitutional democracy committed to protecting religious freedom and minority rights. Nothing can be more against the letter and spirit of the Constitution than this violence perpetrated by religious zealots”. The strength of our country is our Constitution and we will resist the spread of religion-inspired violence perpetrated by fanatics.
Nujum Mayyanad Delhi
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU