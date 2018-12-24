Letter to BS: Yogi Adityanath must quit over 100 killings by 'gau-rakshaks'

I salute Nitin Desai for his article “Faith and tolerance” (December 24). It is alarming to note that over the past five years 80-100 killings have been perpetrated by gau-rakshaks often associated with a fraternal organisation of the ruling party. It is a fact, as quoted by the author from the letter issued by him and his retired civil service colleagues demanding the resignation of the chief minister of the most populous state of India, following the killing of a police officer by gau-rakshaks. No doubt, “we are a constitutional democracy committed to protecting religious freedom and minority rights. Nothing can be more against the letter and spirit of the Constitution than this violence perpetrated by religious zealots”. The strength of our country is our Constitution and we will resist the spread of religion-inspired violence perpetrated by fanatics.

Nujum Mayyanad Delhi

