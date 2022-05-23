Letter to the Editor: Indira Gandhi dynasty not Nehru/Gandhi

The lead editorial in the Business Standard dated May 23, 2022 is both very timely and accurate. However, I would like to make one correction. Jawaharlal Nehru was followed by Lal Bahadur Shastri as Prime Minister.

If Shastri had not passed away in Tashkent he may well have been Prime Minister for two terms. It is highly unfair to Nehru to call it the Nehru/Gandhi dynasty. In my view it should be called the Indira Gandhi dynasty. Jaimini Bhagwati The writer is a former Indian Ambassador, World Bank Treasury finance specialist and currently Distinguished Fellow at Centre for ...