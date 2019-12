Apropos the article “The legitimisation of vengeance” by Shyam Saran (December 11), it is heartening to hear a voice of reason amidst the cacophony of adulation heaped on the Telangana police. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) is also right in expressing his voice of disapproval. He should lead the pack in fixing the delivery system that is broken and results in such unconstitutional methods of delivering justice.

Ganga Narayan Rath, Hyderabad



can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 ·

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number