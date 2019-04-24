Letters to BS: Climate geoengineering experiments are fraught with risk

This refers to “Governing uncertainty in geoengineering” (April 23). Experiments with atmospheric and natural forces are more dangerous than containing and repairing damage. Joint agreements signed at various international conventions like the United Nations Environment Assembly speak of global humanitarian welfare by preventing further global pollution and restoring the maximum possible environmental health. However, isolated (CGE) experiments to contain temperatures by China within its territory are not to be taken lightly. This gains importance in the absence of a proper understanding of global repercussions.

China appears to be attempting to legitimise features in past multilateral agreements where the subject invoked uncertainty. Experimenting with a natural environment is a public risk — experimentation even within a restricted political area will disturb global climatic conditions. The UN, given the circumstances, has to convene an international forum to consider this development because self-promotion of an economy should not be allowed to compromise international welfare.

As rightly mentioned, research in CGE should not only carry with it a national code of conduct or scientific self-governance but also take into account international political differences and disputes as it is a global environmental responsibility. CGE should be implemented with caution and effectively overseen by the global community.

C Gopinath , Nair Kochi





