Letters to BS: Common man needs fresh air, not toxic politics around it

Like every year, this year too Delhi and the NCR region find itself enveloped by toxic air. As usual, the authorities are busy in their favourite pastime, playing the blame game in full public glare. The sight of school-going children wearing protective masks have failed to awaken their conscience. The common man finds himself helpless, as always, hoping that better sense would prevail among the authorities, coaxing them to do the needful.

I am asking here a larger question: Is it not the failure of our collective responsibility that toxicity in the air reaches alarming proportions every year and we are rendered helpless by the system? Why can't those responsible shed their political egos and do something to mitigate our sufferings? Why can't our legislatures, be it Parliament or state assemblies, discuss and deliberate the issue on a priority basis and suggest a way out? Why does the Supreme Court need to step in in a matter that is purely in the realm of administrative capability? And finally, when would our governments wake up from deep slumber and think about resolving this menacing problem?

Democracy is all about discussion and dialogue. But our democratically elected governments are shying away from meaningful engagement to find a solution to the problem. Hopefully with judicial intervention and pressure from the civic society, the authorities would become more responsible, bury their egos and tackle the issue.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Jabalpur

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002, Fax: (011) 23720201

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number