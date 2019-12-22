Letters to BS: India must cozy up to the Americans to become a superpower

This refers to “Natural partners, unnatural times” (December 20). The author has done an excellent analysis of Indo-US relations, the compulsions of each country and why is it important for India to “not test the US’s tolerance”. His closing line, by way of advice for our country, to "return to the values that have brought it influence and admiration in the international arena” is absolutely brilliant. Hope the powers that be are listening. I would like to mention that the “natural partners” slogan that evolved two decades ago, when the warming up of US-India relations began, is just that — a slogan. For 50 years, India kept irritating the US by wooing USSR and also not missing out on any opportunity to criticise America and American policies on every conceivable forum.

Let’s accept that despite our pretentiousness we are not yet a super power; and do need to cozy up to the US for cutting-edge technologies, strategic defence equipment, nuclear materials, support in the UN and — very importantly — keeping China in check. Perhaps, we should seriously consider giving up the idea of importing the S-400 air defence missiles from Russia. That could be a really strong positive signal to the Americans.

Krishan Kalra, Gurugram

