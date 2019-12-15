Letters to BS: Our Constitution is meant for Indians, not foreigners

The is meant for Indians and not for protecting foreigners. The law of equality applies to Indians and not on infiltrators. It is the prerogative of a nation to accept or reject a refugee; it is the right and discretion of a sovereign country to grant or deny citizenship to any outsider and it is the right of the Parliament to frame laws for this purpose as time demands. Leaders of the Congress party, the Trinamool Congress, the Rasthriya Janata Dal, the Nationalist Congress Party or the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam should first read the lines of the Constitution on such matters and refrain from wasting valuable time of Parliament or the judiciary. They should stop creating confusion in the minds of people and provoking violence.

Danendra Kumar, Jharkhand

