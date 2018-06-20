Letters to BS: There is a dire need to conserve water during rains

JUST IN
Letter to BS: President's rule in J&K bound to have political ramification
This refers to “The water crisis” (June 20). There is a dire need to conserve water, when there are rains. India should have strategy to make use of rain water during non-monsoon months. It is a big challenge. Such a strategy will also solve the problem of urban flooding, as open spaces where rain water can be stored, need to be preserved. Instead, what we find is that such open spaces are being used to construct concrete structures, resulting in flooding in cities. Lack of storage facilities result in wastage of rain water. We need to harness traditional methods of water storage — building small ponds and inter-connecting them. Land available in city should be utilised for building water reservoirs to store rain water.

Deendayal M Lulla Mumbai

First Published: Wed, June 20 2018. 21:31 IST

