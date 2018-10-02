Leveraging procurement for Make in India

Procurement by the government and its agencies constitutes a significant share of the market in many segments. The established systems for procurement are designed to ensure fair and competitive bidding. These are reviewed from time to time to increase transparency.

However, the issue of how public procurement can be leveraged for the success of Make in India remains generally absent from public discourse. It is a fairly powerful instrument which can be used to considerable effect. Fortunately, India has kept government procurement outside the purview of any of its international ...