Licence to exploit

The cynical way to look at state ordinances relaxing labour laws for re-opened factories is that they recognise the reality of working conditions for the bulk of India’s workforce. Outside the large factories that hire unionised contractual labour, 72-hour work weeks and the absence of basic welfare and safety norms are hardly exceptions.

If anything, these ordinances legally relieve business owners of constant harassment from the rent-seeking inspector and the costs of inducements to have them look the other way. But they also reflect the fundamental misunderstanding by the ...