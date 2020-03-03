Licence to harass

The Union government is looking to raise a significant amount of revenue through its Vivaad Se Vishwas scheme, announced in the Budget. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the scheme will help people save time and money spent on such cases. There are over 400,000 direct tax cases with about Rs 9.3 trillion locked at different levels.

The scheme will give a waiver on interest, penalty, and prosecution if the taxpayer is willing to pay by the end of the current fiscal year. The taxpayer will have the option of paying after March 31 but before June 30 with a penalty. On the face ...