Life after BBC Hindi service shutdown

Whether it’s English breakfast tea, fish and chips or the royalty, tradition is a way of life for the British, perhaps more than anywhere else in the world. That explains the wide coverage that Harry and Meghan got for quitting royal life.

Closer home, shutting down of BBC Hindi service end of this month is no less a jolt to the British tradition. For 80 years, news and views aired on this platform reached audiences in the remotest parts of the country. For millions of its followers, the signature line —yeh BBC hai (this is BBC) — has been like a morning alarm, and the ...