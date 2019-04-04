Life begins at 70

IndusInd Bank Managing Director Romesh Sobti is scheduled to retire in March next year when he turns 70. But Sobti says he would be happy to continue if the Reserve Bank of India allows him to do so.

In an interview to CNBC TV 18 this week, Sobti also roped in his counterpart at HDFC Bank, saying “both of us would be happy to continue”. The views of Aditya Puri, MD of HDFC Bank, aren’t known, but there is no evidence to suggest anything to the contrary. While his desire to stay on even after reaching the retirement age is a debatable issue, Sobti’s candour is ...