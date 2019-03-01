Life in cantonment

Those of us who reside on civvy street have flawed notions about life in the country’s cantonments.

Once upon a time this was defined by an envy for the “facilities” enjoyed by the defence forces — subsidised canteen services, for instance, and the availability of liquor at rates no bootlegger could match. This counts for less now as hypermarkets have helped the price-sensitive housewife pick out bargains in her neighbourhood, or online, and the availability of alcohol is no longer an issue, unless you live in prohibition-bound Gujarat, Bihar, or Nagaland, in which ...