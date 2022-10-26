Lift the ban on sugar exports

With the production of sugarcane, sugar, and cane-based ethanol set to scale new peaks in the current sugar season, which began this month, there seems little reason to persist with the moratorium on sugar exports imposed in May last. In fact, an early removal of this ban and announcement of the sugar export policy for 2022-23 would greatly help the industry to firm up its production plans and strike export deals with prospective importers. The international prices of this sweetener, after remaining volatile in the past few months, are expected to soften perceptibly by May next when fresh stocks from Brazil, the world’s largest sugar exporter, hit the market. Sugar production in that country, as also in Thailand, another major sugar supplier, is anticipated to rebound after the previous season’s poor cane harvest. The export window available for the Indian sellers is, therefore, rather narrow, mainly from November to April, thereby increasing the urgency for lifting the curbs on exports.