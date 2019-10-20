Light moment as Rajnath asks election rally to switch on phone torches

The campaigning for state assembly elections in Maharashtra saw the use of many interesting means of outreach. During a rally addressed by Home Minister (pictured), after the usual interaction with the audience, the minister asked those gathered to switch their phones' torchlights on — something seen usually at sports stadiums and music concerts, when viewers keep these lights on as a show of support.

Depreciating assets



The lawyer defending Housing Development and Infrastructure promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, the accused in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank case, has borrowed lessons from the case of Vijay Mallya, whom too he represents. He told the court his clients were ready to sell their assets to return money to the bank and requested the court not to attach their assets because they would lose value. He cited the instance of Mallya’s Rs 200-crore jet, which depreciated in value to Rs 2 crore because it was kept as attached property without maintenance, he said.

Friendly foray



At a recent investor summit in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath narrated the backstory of India Cements' decision to foray into north India. He said, N Srinivasan, managing director of India Cements, was a good friend and that he would often urge the latter — albeit jokingly — to rename his firm South India Cements. The reason? The firm didn't have a presence in north India. Taking his complain seriously, Nath said, Srinivasan had decided to set up India Cements' first ever plant in north India, choosing to locate it in... you guessed it... Madhya Pradesh. Nath added that his “good friend” would invest Rs 2,500 crore in the state over the next three years.