Like PM Modi, Shah must also win his spurs from a state other than his own

Shah in Bengal?



BJP’s West Bengal General Secretary Sayantan Basu has been quoted in a local newspaper: “We will be happy if (BJP President) Amit Shah contests the Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal. This will act as a morale boost for the cadre to take on the Mamata Banerjee government.” There is chatter that Shah could contest (and possibly win) from the South Kolkata (Kolkata Dakshin) seat that is a Trinamool Congress (TMC) bastion. The West Bengal Chief Minister was elected Member of Parliament five times from this seat till she became the CM in 2011. After that, the seat went to another senior TMC leader, Subrata Bakshi, who is the present sitting MP. The argument is that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi could win from UP, Shah must also win his spurs from a state other than his home state.

Tiwari calls for NRC in Delhi

BJP chief in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari has sought a National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Delhi along the lines of the one in Assam. And he wants it to start from the Okhla Assembly constituency that supposedly has the “biggest population of illegal migrants.” This comes in wake of the faceoff between Tiwari and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, during the opening ceremony of the Signature Bridge. During the event, Khan had pushed Tiwari, triggering a scuffle at the scene. “I have requested the Home Minister for an NRC in Delhi. For safety and security of Delhiites, it is important to send every illegal Bangladeshi back from the city,” Tiwari told reporters. He added that the Ministry of Home Affairs has also been apprised of the “illegal occupants” in areas like Okhla, Seelampur, Jaffrabad and Mustafabad.