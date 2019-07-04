Listen to kibitzer

Kibitzer is a Yiddish word for a spectator of bridge or chess, who offers unsolicited advice in chess, bridge, sports or even business. Some leaders respond positively to unsolicited ground signals, incorporating the messages into their transformation programme — like JJ Irani did at Tata Steel in the 2000s, or SN Subrahmanyan of L&T did during the Mindtree acquisition recently. Nelson Peltz of Trian Fund Management pushed hard for PepsiCo to split.

Indra Nooyi engaged without giving in. Nelson Peltz sold his shares and took his money. Unilever engaged and fended off the bid by ...