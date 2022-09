Listing gains for NGOs

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) play an important role in a country like India with limited state capacity. Given India’s low rankings in human development indicators and vulnerability to environmental degradation, a number of are working in related areas to improve outcomes. While some are engaged in delivering social services to the vulnerable sections of the population, others provide research inputs to nudge the state to act in a certain way. and voluntary organisations also played a vital role in extending relief during the Covid-19 pandemic. Though the government recognises the role being played by such organisations, it has tightened funding and other requirements in recent years to contain misuse of benefits granted to such entities. In this context, the detailed framework on the social stock exchange (SSE), issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), enabling the listing of not-for-profit organisations (NPOs), will help a great deal.

