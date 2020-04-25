Lives vs livelihoods

There is a lot of data in the public domain on the rapid progression of the Covid-19 pandemic that, among other things, is threatening to result in another Great Depression. The course of the Covid-19 pandemic has varied sharply across space and time.

Aggregating the data controlling for demography and geography reveals interesting patterns that have a bearing on the kind of differentiated public policy response that is warranted. The data from China, where the pandemic began, looks very different when controlled forpopulation size. Countries in the northerly latitudes, above ...