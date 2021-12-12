Living proof of face recognition

The retired life may appear idyllic to many. To the government pensioners though, every November brings the task of proving that they are still among the living. Governments have to keep track of retired officials who receive pension. To do so, an elaborate administrative system has been in place to ensure that pensioners get their due.

And also ensure that the system is not misused after the pensioner passes away. A retired government employee has to submit a life certificate every November to pension disbursing authorities. These are usually banks and post offices. Such ...